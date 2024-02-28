Lamb Care Australia says its ready to help farmers with the fallout from bushfires

A volunteer-run organisation is on standby to rehome and care for sick and injured lambs and sheep in Victoria amid one of the state's worst fire danger rating days in four years.
Lamb Care Australia president Robyn Cochrane said her army of 50 volunteers was ready to deal with the aftermath in the event farmers needed help with sick and injured lambs and sheep as a result of bushfires.
The organisation was founded by Ms Cochrane and her friend Karina Davis in 2018 and since then has rehomed 674 lambs from farmers, with the bulk of the lambs off Victorian properties.
"We'd estimate we've been able to rehome about 550 of those lambs, because many of them unfortunately come into care when they are critically ill and near death and don't always make it," Ms Cochrane said.
Last year, the not-for-profit organisation had $86,247 in expenses, with 73 per cent or about $63,000 spent on vet bills.
"We assisted farmers with sheep in seven locations and for lambs, there were 47 areas where farmers contacted us to surrender lambs," she said.
"Many of these people who contact us are propper farmers, but often run smaller operations and not thousands of sheep, and are unable to care for sick or injured livestock."
Care Australia were as a result of farmers contacting the organisation, along with the odd council or vet.
The organisation is funded largely by public donations, along with the occasional government grant.
"This is our first time dealing with bushfires because when we had the last big fires in Victoria, we were only getting started," Ms Cochrane said.
"We have about 50 volunteers, but on a daily basis we have eight volunteers working behind the scenes."
In the past, many of the lambs were abandoned by the ewe and unable to be looked after.
"We have a team of carers who are experienced in looking after these sick lambs, which usually spend a couple of weeks with the carer, and if they are well, then we have a network of foster carers," she said.
"Those foster carers will take them until they're weaned and then we have people who adopt them into their forever homes."
For more information, visit Lamb Care Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.