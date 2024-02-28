Stock & Land
Lamb Care Australia says its ready to help farmers with the fallout from bushfires

Bryce Eishold
February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
Lamb Care Australia president Robyn Cochrane founded the organisation in 2018 to help find orphaned lambs new homes, and says she is ready to help with the bushfires. Picture supplied
A volunteer-run organisation is on standby to rehome and care for sick and injured lambs and sheep in Victoria amid one of the state's worst fire danger rating days in four years.

