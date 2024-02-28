Stock & Land
Home/News

Top Lindsay Murray Greys bull bought by Tasmanian stud as bulls head to three states

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced $21,000 bull was sold to a stud in Tasmania alongside Christian Howlett, Nutrien Casterton, and Josh and Craig Grant, Lindsay Murray Greys, Coleraine. Picture supplied
The top-priced $21,000 bull was sold to a stud in Tasmania alongside Christian Howlett, Nutrien Casterton, and Josh and Craig Grant, Lindsay Murray Greys, Coleraine. Picture supplied

*23 of 32 bulls sold to $21,000, av $8570

Two Tasmanian stud breeders have made the trip across Bass Strait to purchase Lindsay Murray Greys' top-priced bull at the on-farm auction at Coleraine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.