Top Lindsay Murray Greys bull bought by Tasmanian stud as bulls head to three states

Two Tasmanian stud breeders have made the trip across Bass Strait to purchase Lindsay Murray Greys' top-priced bull at the on-farm auction at Coleraine.
Woodbourn Murray Grey stud principals Charles and Janet Wallace, Cressy, Tas, made the trip to the mainland to purchase the sale-topping spring 2022-drop bull for $21,000 on Tuesday.
The Wallaces started the stud in 1969 and said their decision to return to Victoria was driven by an ambition to inject new bloodlines into the 55-year-old stud.
Lindsay Murray Greys stud principals Craig and Jacinta Grant said the top-priced bull, Lot 12 Lindsay Tapioca T97 was one of the stud's best bulls because of his overall style, presence and balanced EBV dataset.
"He was below-average for birth weight +2.8 and well above-average for his 600-day weight at +71," Mr Grant said.
"I think those figures are important in any bull because we have to get the balance in moderate birth weight, which equates to calving ease, and above-average growth to get a good return on investment."
Overall, the stud sold 23 of 32 bulls to average $8570.
The second top-priced bull, Lot 28 Lindsay Toblerone T80, was knocked down for $16,000 to long-term clients, Cavanagh Partnership, at Tintinara, SA.
The SA operation bought two bulls at the sale, including Lot 13 Lindsay Taco T157, for $7000.
Lot 2 Lindsay Treasure T22 was knocked down for $13,000 to Rod Marshall, Kiahbarree, Pomonal, while Lot 16 Lindsay Tequila T71 sold for the same price and was bought by Atriem Murray Greys stud, Seymour.
"The buying support came from all over the place and we're very lucky to have a good spread of clients across Victoria, South Australia and of course Tasmania," Mr Grant said.
"We're actually trying to be competitive and breed our cattle to suit a range of markets.
"We're targetting them towards the heavy grass-fed market, and even breeding them to be suitable to be grown out as bullocks as well."
The family-run stud spans three generations, including Mr Grant's parents and three adult-aged children, and was formed in 1966.
Mr Wallace said the bull would be joined to Murray Grey cows for an autumn joining on its return home, and then be used over first-calving heifers in spring.
"We're very pleased with the Breedplan figures he gives us because he has good shape and softness which I'm always looking for," he said.
"He had moderate birth, high growth and an excellent carcase.
"We've bought quite a few bulls over the years and we've been very pleased with them."
The second volume buyer was Chris and Sarah Hines, Green Hills Murray Greys, Minhamite, who bought two bulls to a top price of $11,000.
The top bull bought by the pair was Lot 3 Lindsay Tornado T1, followed by Lot 1 Lindsay Torque T49 which was knocked for $8000.
"They're reliable bulls in terms of phenotype and genotype and bred with exceptional quality," Mr Hines said.
"We've had Murray Greys on the farm for years and I would consider Lindsay to be one of the pre-eminent Murray Grey studs in Australia and it's lucky we're only an hour from them."
The bulls at Green Hills will be joined to a self-replacing herd of Murray Grey cows in May.
Agent Christian Howlett, Nutrien Casterton, said the sale was supported by buyers from three states.
"We realise the studstock job is not where it has been, but considering the state of the industry at the moment, we believe the sale still held firm and was strong," he said.
"An average of more than $8000 is nothing to be shy of and the bulls displayed excellent temperament and condition.
"We've noticed a decline in crowds at bulls in general this year so people are being more money smart and considering how they spend their money."
