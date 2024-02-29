Farmer says using sustainability in official health advice is a 'farce'

Farmers and politicians have condemned plans to incorporate environmental sustainability into Australian dietary guidelines.
The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) is due to update its guidelines by the end of 2026.
In 2013, its previous draft guidelines included recommendations that people should limit their red meat consumption, because livestock production production had "a large environmental impact".
It was later removed from the NHMRC's draft.
An NHMRC spokesperson said the revised dietary guidelines would firstly consider and advice health impacts of dietary patterns and food groups in an Australian context.
"Evidence of the impact of other factors such as access, affordability, equity and sustainability may also be considered," they said.
The spokesperson said all stakeholders, including farmers, would have the opportunity to submit feedback on the draft guidelines, once published.
Mudgegonga farmer Loretta Carroll said the idea was "just crazy".
She has 230 head of breeding cows on her family farm, along with 400 sheep and an Aussie White stud.
"They shouldn't be using sustainability to argue about diet recommendations," she said.
"A lot of farmers are doing sustainability well, and we're improving all the time.
"Reducing livestock or stopping people from eating meat isn't going to make our planet any more sustainable, it will possibly make it less sustainable."
She said if consumers were advised to eat less red meat, it would be a "complete farce".
"Meat is one of the most important, staple foods and cutting it would actually have a huge impact on the health of people," she said.
The Nationals party leader David Littleproud said the federal government needed to stop "lecturing farmers and start supporting them".
He said if the NHMRC changed its guidelines based on sustainability, it would erode their recommendations.
"Farmers need to be trusted as environmental managers and are already doing work towards reducing emissions," he said.
"Farmers are sustainable but continue to be the easy target to reduce emissions."
He also said an idea that consumers should eat less steak and lamb and instead favour chicken, due to a lower carbon footprint, is driven by ideology.
The NHMRC spokesperson said the NHMRC had not suggested consumers forgo red meat in favour of chicken.
"NHMRC released an expression of interest for a working group of suitably qualified experts to review the quality and strength of the evidence on sustainability and diet," the spokesperson said.
"NHMRC understands that sustainability encompasses a wide range of issues which may include environmental, social and economic considerations, and it certainly remains a focus, as we develop dietary guidelines that not only support individual health but are also sustainable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.