Lightning strike captured at Bullarto South: a view from readers and their paddocks

Agricultural contractor Mark Merrett says primary producers in western Victoria are quietly confident heading into autumn despite a dry end to summer.
Mr Merrett works for his family's company, Merrett Contracting, and recently captured a photo of his tractor at Telopea Downs.
"We were just doing some ground preparation for a local olive farmer who was preparing to plant some more trees," he said.
"It's fairly dry out here at the moment, it was wet over the first two months of summer, but after a month of really no rain things have really dried off.
"Everyone is fairly optimistic locally given the good run we've had for the last eight years."
First-time contributor Maggie Okeefe, Bullarto South, features with a photo from her the front of her house with a lightning strike.
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.