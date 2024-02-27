Stock & Land
Eighty-year-old Inverloch woman selling bullocks in Leongatha

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated February 27 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Inverloch farmer Carol Cashin surveyed the cattle trade at Leongatha. Picture by Barry Murphy
Eighty-year-old farmer Carol Cashin kept a keen eye on the cattle trade at Leongatha on Friday as she prepared to sell her own bullocks at the next sale.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

