Stock & Land
Home/News

Little nugget of wealthy history from overgrown town block for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 24 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This block is on the main street of a once bustling gold rush town but little of that remains today, it is on the market for $59,000. Pictures from Cantwell Property Castlemaine.
This block is on the main street of a once bustling gold rush town but little of that remains today, it is on the market for $59,000. Pictures from Cantwell Property Castlemaine.

The sale of an overgrown little bush block has shone a spotlight on one of Victoria's earliest and best gold discoveries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.