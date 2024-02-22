Stock & Land
Homes feared lost in large bushfire in Victoria's west

By Rachael Ward
February 23 2024 - 8:36am
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a large bushfire threatening communities in Victoria's west. (HANDOUT/VICEMERGENCY)
Homes have been reported lost as reinforcements start arriving to bolster firefighters battling a large bushfire in western Victoria.

