Operators required to obtain a telehandler licence from July 1

Farmers will be required to obtain a licence to operate non-slewing telehandlers from July 1.
The new rules introduced by WorkSafe Victoria will require people operating the machines with a rated capacity of more than three tonnes to undertake training with a registered training organisation or TAFE.
Telehandlers are used extensively in agriculture as well as construction and warehousing.
"They also pose significant safety risks to people who use and interact with them," a WorkSafe spokesperson said.
"The existing mobile crane licence training covers skills and knowledge for the safe operation of a non-slewing crane that are transferable to a non-slewing telehandler.
"A key focus of the mobile crane training is around the risks of lifting freely suspended loads on a fixed or running hook, which can be done with a non-slewing telehandler by using a hook and jib attachment."
WorkSafe Victoria said people using telehandlers with a rated capacity of three tonnes or less should be trained and competent in the use of the equipment, but did not need a licence.
From July 1, 2024, people can do the following:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.