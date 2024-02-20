Ellerslie woman puts 'amazing' soil-enhancing wool pellets to market

Ellerslie woman Sherri Symons has put a soil-enhancing wool pellet on the market for Australian farmers and gardeners alike.
A fifth-generation sheep farmer, Ms Symons said her product is "absolutely amazing" and has multiple uses in flower beds and on cropping ground.
The Aussie Wool Pellets were first launched last August after Ms Symons won the Ideas Place Pitch Night 2023, a think-tank for up and coming entrepreneurs.
Sales have gone well so far with further production capacity now needed.
The wool pellets are made from crossbred oddments which are then put through a pellet mill and packaged.
Ms Symons kept the secret recipe and technique under wraps.
"They slowly release nitrogen which is just naturally occurring in the wool," she said of the wool pellet's benefit to the soil.
"They are able to hold three times their own weight in water so that means less watering for people when they use it in their gardens.
"When they absorb that water, they swell up so they are also aerating the soil.
"Not only that, but they break down in six to 12 months and they break down to 50 per cent carbon, approximately.
"That means that they're actually completing the carbon cycle.
"We're putting the carbon that we're taking out back into the soil.
"That property there I think is absolutely amazing."
During an interview with Stock & Land, Ms Symons showcased how the pellets have been used in her family's vegetable garden, to great success.
"They can be used as a slug and snail deterrent when used on top of the soil," she said.
"As many farmers know, wool can be used as a mulch, keeping the moisture within the soil and during winter time, keeping the warmth within the soil too.
"This enables the plants to survive longer and grow better."
The Ellerslie sheep farmer said the wool used in the pellets is at the "broader end, that 30-plus micron".
She said she hoped her business could become an alternative avenue for crossbred wool in Australia, one which was sustainable.
"I'm looking to purchase from [farmers] at a little bit of a premium," she said.
"It'd keep it here in Australia, the processing here and one day we'll be able to produce at a broadacre scale situation."
Ms Symons said she processed all the pellets herself and they were available bagged or in tubs.
"I'm looking at having to upgrade my equipment because the interest is that huge," she said.
The farmer said there was "absolutely" a place for her wool pellets on every farm and in every garden.
"With Australia being one of the driest continents in the world, imagine getting wool into those areas, into the soil where it is too sandy," she said.
"Imagine what we could do if we could hold the moisture in the soil.
"Imagine the crops that we could grow for a longer period of time, all the micro and macro nutrients that are going into the soil from the wool.
"There is no manure in my product and there are no additives.
"It is 100pc natural wool."
Ms Symons said wool pellets were made around the world and that she was bringing the product to Australia.
"Long-term, I would love to have manufacturing facilities kept rurally, in the main woolgrowing areas of Australia," she said.
"It's opening up and creating a market here in Australia and I think that a lot people are really behind it.
"I was shocked that it wasn't being done here and I thought, why not?
"I love wool and I've loved wool my whole life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.