Almond prices lift, as growers expect to produce 60 per cent more crop

Domestic and export almond sales have risen ahead of Victoria's almond harvest, but an almond grower says prices would "need to be a lot higher" to meet the cost of living.
Fourth-generation almond grower Darren Minter, Iraak, said he started harvest one week ago, with the goal to finish by Easter.
He said they had about 160 hectares of almond trees to harvest on a 280-hectare property, with the remaining land dedicated to citrus.
Mr Minter said he had two months to finish harvest, and hoped to be finished by Easter, after starting a week and a half earlier than usual.
"I'm an old-style farmer, I believe in the moon cycles, and the last moon cycle triggered it to ripen, then this moon cycle is harvest time, and the next is to have it done by," he said.
"It'll be one of my better crops, I have a young patch just coming on full stream, and it's peak production this year in year seven.
"I've got an old patch from 1985 and they're on their last year or two, then mixtures in between that as well."
Mr Minter said they had a mixed irrigation system for frost and heat control, and experienced a normal, dry year instead of a La Nina.
"We're an arid desert plant so we've had a lot of pest issues, insect issues and weather in [wet] harvests which downgrades the crop," he said.
"This year we're back to normal and we hope the rain stays away over harvest period, we really don't want it to rain until after Easter like normal."
He said they had concerns about an incoming tropical cyclone, expected to go through the Kimberleys and "drop a whole lot of water".
He said there was a downturn in the west for almond prices after COVID.
"The Ukrainian war and Europe, the cost of living, people have cut back on a lot of commodities and almonds was one of those," he said.
"The pricing with the Americans - they've picked a smaller crop than predicted, and a lot of insect issues, so if you have a lot of good quality the price is moving up nicely.
"But we need it to be a lot higher than what it is to be able to live."
An Australian Almonds statement in January said 112,096 tonnes of almonds were shipped at the end of November, with export sales up 8 per cent on the same time as the previous year.
It also said domestic sales were up 5pc, and estimates for this year's harvest predicted 164,700 tonnes would be produced, about 60pc higher than 2023.
The Almond Board said it would focus its efforts on the China, India, Europe, the United Kingdom, Middle East and South East Asia markets, which were considered high value export markets.
Mr Minter said they had been farming in Mildura since 1912.
"My great grandfather moved from England to here and he was very comfortable because it reminded him of the same soil as Kent," he said.
"Limestone and a bit of dirt on top."
He said he decided to finish growing asparagus 18 months ago, after more than 100 years of it growing on the family farm.
"We gave up because of prices, wages, water, too many nails in the coffin," he said.
"I should've done it five years earlier, the reason for the change was mainly because Mexico can deliver it to Japan cheaper than I can grow it for.
"It virtually meant if I didn't have an export market, I didn't grow it."
