Almond prices lift, as growers expect to produce 60 per cent more crop

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
February 21 2024 - 5:00pm
Fourth-generation almond and citrus grower Darren Minter, Iraak, says this year's almond season has resulted in "one of the better years" on his farm. Picture supplied
Domestic and export almond sales have risen ahead of Victoria's almond harvest, but an almond grower says prices would "need to be a lot higher" to meet the cost of living.

