Stock & Land
John and Amanda Pendergast will mark a Mountain Calf Sale milestone next month

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 23 2024 - 4:00pm
Amanda and John Pendergast, Benambra, with Lake Omeo in the background. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Butcher turned farmer John Pendergast will follow in his parents' footsteps next month when he sells his first consignment of Hereford calves, 12 months after the death of his father, Graeme.

