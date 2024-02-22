Nixons reflect on Black Mountain Station to mark 30 years at Wulgulmerang

Black Mountain Station owners Chris and Helen Nixon are no strangers to the harsh realities of breeding cattle in some of Victoria's most-remote farmland.
Fires, frosts and snowfalls are all part of the challenges of farming at the 1420-hectare property at Wulgulmerang, about 30 kilometres south of the Victorian-NSW border.
This year marks 30 years since Mrs Nixon's family, the Adams, purchased the iconic property, which spans a considerable portfolio of 620 Angus cows and 220 heifers.
The Nixons are aided by manager and life-long Wulgulmerang resident Dick Rogers and his wife Margaret, and sell the entire portion of their seven and eight-month-old steer calves in Omeo's Angus sale each year.
Next month, 220 calves will be trucked from the Wulgulmerang property via Gelantipy, Buchan, Bruthen and up the Great Alpine Road to be sold at Omeo on March 5.
Fertility is at the top of the priority list for the Nixons, with bulls joined to females for only eight weeks of the year to produce a July/August-drop calf.
The age of the cows is not an overly-important factor in the operation, with many breeders on the property now on to producing their 11th and 12th calves.
"What gets pregnant is retained, and what doesn't is culled," Mr Nixon said.
"We do find our older cows - those who have produced 10 or 11 calves - produce as good a calf as any."
Heifers are usually added to the breeding nucleus and only sold if the property is in drought.
The last time that happened was in 2018, and for the last 15 years, the herd has been based solely on Dunoon bloodlines.
In the 2003 fires, the largest blaze of its kind at the time since 1939, the Nixons lost 450 cows, wiping out about 60 per cent of Black Mountain Station's breeding herd.
The devastation changed the way the Nixons managed the risk of stock loss on extreme fire danger days.
In the event of a fire now, cattle are mustered into one large herd and graze around the strategic assets including the homestead and shearing shed to bare dirt.
"In the past, we would put in mineral earth lines around boundary fences and hoped cattle would drift across the paddock onto those lines, but in reality they don't," he said.
"Instead, they tended to stay there until the flames were licking their tails."
Mr Nixon said while the concept caused the cattle to lose weight and condition, it was much better than the alternative.
"We're forever restocking and destocking, it just depends on the season we're having," he said.
Black Mountain Station comprises a second herd at Orbost with 100 cows, where the Nixons primarily live, while Mr Nixon runs a separate operation, trading as Macclesfield Pastoral, on a third property at Orbost which includes 900 cows.
The Nixons' agriculture interests also include a 500-cow dairy operation which is made up of 80pc Friesians and 20pc Jersey and supplies to Bega.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.