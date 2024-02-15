South-west Victoria's food and fibre sector to be on show at evokeAG, WA

Food & Fibre in the Great South Coast will be showcased next week's AgriFutures evokeAG in Perth, Western Australia.
FFGSC will be joined by Deakin University and Great South Coast Economic Futures to bring the region to the attention of national and global investors and start-up companies.
FFGSC Chair, Oonagh Kilpatrick, Warrnambool, said investing in agriculture in the region made sense, as it was Victoria's number one food and fibre producer.
"It is imperative we continue to showcase the region's huge potential," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"Whilst the Great South Coast is already producing the largest gross domestic product from food and fibre than anywhere else in Victoria, there is the potential to increase this production enormously through a number of avenues, including attracting national and global investment and innovative start-ups."
evokeAg was the place to be seen, connecting the region to the world of agrifood innovation, she said.
"This cross-sector, international event brings together thought leaders and change makers in agriculture, food manufacturing, research, innovation, investment, and policy to build connections for a more resilient, productive, and profitable agricultural sector and value chain," she said.
"Our stand will showcase the Great South Coast region's $7.7 billion annual output, comprising of 29.5 per cent of Victoria's beef, 33pc of Victoria's milk and 32.4pc of Victoria's sheep meat and wool production," Ms Kilpatrick said.
The group has partnered with Great South Coast Economic Futures to produce a comprehensive investment prospectus.
In attendance next week with Ms Kilpatrick will be FFGSC chief executive Nicole Newman, Great South Coast Economic Futures chair Grant Sutherland and program manager Marlien Lourens, Deakin Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh, and Agriculture Victoria Investment Strategy manager Shank Somers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.