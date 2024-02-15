Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Farmers have 'work to do' to gain urban community's trust, conference hears

BM
By Barry Murphy
February 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith spoke to 700 of his Australian counterparts at the Australian Dairy Conference on Wednesday. Picture by Melissa Hobbs
Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith spoke to 700 of his Australian counterparts at the Australian Dairy Conference on Wednesday. Picture by Melissa Hobbs

Farmers have "a lot of work to do" to build relationships with non-farming members of their communities, according to Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.