Farmers have 'work to do' to gain urban community's trust, conference hears

Farmers have "a lot of work to do" to build relationships with non-farming members of their communities, according to Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith.
Mr Loewith, who spoke at the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) held in Melbourne this week, said such relationships were in a farmer's own interest, long-term.
He said in many farming countries, including Australia, good efforts were being made to bridge the gap between farmers and the general public.
"In the long run, cultivating those relationships with neighbours is in our own best interests, actually listening to these people and not dismissing their concerns," he said.
The ADC event was attended by over 700 dairy farmers and industry representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mr Loewith ran a 450-cow fully-indoor dairy farm on the outskirts of Hamilton, Ontario.
The local town has grown closer to his family farm and he now has neighbours who were not used to living in an agricultural area.
He said, at times, these neighbours were forthcoming with their concerns and annoyances around farm machinery noise, smells and activity.
He told Australian dairy farmers that they needed to be proactive to prevent conflict with such neighbours.
"The one piece of advice, in terms of those inroads, that I would give is that we need to be much better at being proactive, reaching out to our communities, having events on our farms," he said.
Mr Loewith said such events should show farm visitors where their food comes from and that this proactivity from farmers was better than "being on the defensive".
He said replying to articles in the newspapers and fighting back against legislation aimed at controlling the agriculture industry was not working.
"Once you're fighting against legislation that has been tabled, that battle should have been fought 10 years ago in order to self regulate and recognise the concerns of our consumers," he said.
"We need to address those concerns instead of waiting for our governments to impose them upon us."
The Canadian dairy farmer told his Australian counterparts they need to organise their communication and dedicate resources towards improving public understanding.
"Anytime as an industry that we find ourselves defending ourselves and fighting back against the restrictions that are being placed upon us, there is an opportunity there for some introspection on how we could have prevented it from getting this far," he said.
"Governments don't want to impose legislation and regulations upon an industry.
"In my experience, they do this as a last resort when the industry is not self regulating themselves and the public is demanding the government take action."
In his conference address, Mr Loewith also said farmers must understand that their farm metrics were not what the public wanted to hear about.
He said there was a "PR battle" where farmers got stuck talking about weight gains, mortality rates and milk volumes, when the public cared about animal welfare, food safety and environmental sustainability.
"We can't be blind to what we see when we look at our dairy operations and not what the general public sees," he said.
"We have to make sure that the messages that we're delivering are the messages that they actually care about.
"Tell the story that they want to hear.
"Show people that your values are the same as their values.
"It's not about convincing them that what you're doing is right but it's about showing them that you care about the same things that they care about."
He said for this reason, farmers should avoid talking about farm inspections and milk testing, as a way of demonstrating their standards, as it only showed that they were being forced to comply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.