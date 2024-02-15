Tasmanian farmers monitor wind changes as firefighters tackle nearby blaze

A 160-hectare fire in a Tasmanian conservation area is threatening nearby farms after a "very dry season", as campers evacuate and farmers watch for wind changes.
An evacuation warning is currently in place for the Waterhouse Conservation Area, Ransons Beach, West Beach and surrounds in northern Tasmania.
Nearby town Tomahawk and its surrounds are under a watch and act warning, as fire crews expect the blaze to be under control before it reaches Tomahawk, Tas.
Residents in the evacuation zone were advised to move to a safer location if the path is clear and use their bushfire plans.
Quarterway Angus stud principal Trevor Hall, Waterhouse, Tas, said the fire was about eight kilometres east from his property, and was burning near "a lot of farm land".
He said the wind was westerly and currently pushing the fire away from his property.
He said they had a very dry season, reminiscent of the early 2000's.
"We've been very lucky that we haven't had any fires to date but we had a severe thunderstorm two days ago and there was very little rain in it," he said.
"The phone started ringing at quarter to five this morning, one of the nieces lives in one of the houses out there.
"We're just keeping an eye on things, at the moment it's in a conversation area I don't think it's affecting any farms yet."
He said the conservation area had a large fuel load, and they would continue monitoring the conditions.
"The wind is kicking up now, you can see the smoke coming up," he said.
Tasmania Fire Service Regional Chief North, Jeff Harper said there were 16 vehicles responding to the fire, with an extra six rotary aircrafts and two planes.
He said the fire cause remained unknown.
"The fire was reported shortly after 4am, and was observed to be quite large," he said.
"Fire crews have been evacuating campers from the area, as there are concerns the fire will spread to Homestead Road which is the only way in and out of the conservation area."
He said there was no established evacuation centre, but people were being escorted to Waterhouse Road.
"People who have been displaced are advised that there are nearby safer places located at Bridport to the west of the fire, and Gladstone to the east of the fire," he said.
"At this stage crews believe the fire will be controlled before reaching Tomahawk, but we need people to stay informed."
