Ennerdale sale finds strong local interest plus one Tasmanian volume buyer

PRICES at the 2024 on property bull sale for Ennerdale Herefords, Dundonnell on Wednesday did not reach the heights of last year's sale, but regular buyers at the stud competed well in their bidding.
Many locals took home one bull but it was a first time buyer at Ennerdale that took home the top priced bull.
Coryule Pastoral, Willowvale, paid $16,500 for Lot 13, Ennerdale Regime (AI) (PP), to go back into their commercial 120 cow herd operation.
His estimated breeding values recorded a birth weight of +5.3 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +42kg, 400-day weight of +67kg and 600-day weight of +86kg, as well as an eye muscle depth of +4.4 and scrotal size of +3.5.
Ennerdale sold 26 of 36 Hereford bulls offered under the hammer for an average of $7020.
Nutrien Ballarat agent Sayde Madden, who was bidding on behalf of Coryule, said birth weight was a huge factor for them in buying Ennerdale Regime.
"We didn't want to be going too high on birth weight just for the heifers that they run," she said.
"But this guy's figures seem to be pretty good all round and obviously the growth and everything like that is something they are aiming for as well,"
"Milk is important to ensure we have good cows in the future as well."
Ms Madden said it was Coryule had traditionally bought elsewhere and they were "keen first time buyers at Ennerdale".
Local buyers competed well with a few AuctionsPlus buyers, with one notably being Storm Pastoral, King Island, who was the only voliume buyer of the day, buying three bulls for a total of $21,500.
One of those three bulls was the second highest priced bull, Lot 10 Ennerdale Celcius (AI) (PP), sold for $10,500.
Ennerdale stud co-principal Kate Luckock said she was expecting the sale to be a little tougher than normal, but was pleased bulls were going to good homes.
"I think we got out of it okay. It's just good to have the bulls going out and getting to work," she said.
"We don't want to be left with them here for too long, that's for sure."
"You really just have to ride the good sales with the bad sales and push through to get better traits."
Ms Luckock said she didn't exactly see Wednesday's sale as a "bad sale" but rather "a sign of the times".
"Times are just a bit tougher and weaner sales have come a little bit back recently," she said.
Ms Luckock said she was continuing her plans to find new genetics for the long term.
"We will have the first sons of Cascade Roman R060 next year, which we paid $56,000 for and another sire from Quamby Plains that's doing well.
"We're always looking for something to keep going and clients always need new genetics coming through."
