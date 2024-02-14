Dairy beef will become preferable to traditional beef, conference hears

Beef from the dairy herd will become preferable for consumers to that from the traditional beef sector, according to the chief executive of STgenetics Juan Moreno, US.
Mr Moreno told attendees of the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) on Wednesday that his outlook came down to dairy beef's potential for "uniformity".
He said this uniformity has been catapulted by genetic and breeding advancements.
"I think we're there already," he said, on the choice consumers were making.
"I dare say that beef off dairy is going to be more valuable and more expensive than beef off straight beef cattle.
"There is no way for the straight beef industry to be able to compete with this product."
The ADC event was held in Melbourne and more than 700 farmers and representatives from the dairy industry attended.
Mr Moreno compared the success of the poultry industry and how its farmers bolstered demand for their produce.
"Why is poultry so successful? Think about it," he said.
"Chicken doesn't taste like anything and you've to use all types of sauces.
"The reality of it is they're extremely uniform.
"They know exactly the chicken's number of days on feed, the feed conversion, the weight of that carcase when they slaughter, when they cut it open, the size of the parts when they go to restaurants."
He said this uniformity has been the poultry sector's "secret recipe".
The conference speaker used the example of a rearing facility for 65,000 calves in the US.
He said such a farmer can genetically select an Angus bull that has been progeny tested to have the best feed conversion, the best average daily gain and the best carcase weight.
"He can breed every one of those 30,000 cows to one bull. The calves are born within a few days of each other," he said.
Mr Moreno also said that the US Holstein cow herd has become extremely uniform and that along with the bull's predictability, this provides opportunity.
"That gentleman is going to be able to deliver a set of calves, all steers or all females, born within 10 days of each other, all out of one bull, that are predictable to perform," he said.
"That's everything in the secret recipe of the poultry industry but with the taste of beef."
Mr Moreno told Australian farmers this beef output potential comes with responsibility.
"Only if we as an industry are disciplined, can we make a uniformly good product or a uniformly horrible product," he said.
"So it is all of our responsibility to be conscious about that."
