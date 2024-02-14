Tasmania showcases its 'best wool in six years' at annual wool trade

The best Tasmanian wool "in six years" has featured at Brooklyn's wool selling centre with strong support from local, Italian and Chinese markets.
Nutrien state wool manager Stewart Raine said there were 962 lots of fleece on offer in room one for the M33 sale, or 5005 bales, which included 420 lots or 2150 bales of Tasmanian wool.
In room two, there were 881 lots or 4000 bales on offer, with 200 lots or 1000 bales being Tasmanian wool.
"We had about 3200 bales of Tasmanian wool on offer for the wool trade [on Wednesday]," Mr Raine said.
"It's a little less than we've seen in years gone by, but Tasmanian growers are taking advantage of being able to sell in any week of the season."
He said the sale, which was a tradition in Tasmania's wool selling history, covered the state's mainland, Flinders Island, King Island and Bruny Island.
"Tasmania is quite a diverse wool growing region in its geographical locations which makes it unique," Mr Raine said.
"All of the best bales that had been produced in the year [historically] would be assembled in Launceston and sold to the wool trade in Albert Hall."
He said the wool on offer on February 14 at the Brooklyn centre showed woolgrowers' commitment to producing a high-quality fibre, and recent positive growing conditions.
He said the sale had a 6.8 per cent passed in rate.
"It's the best I've seen in six years, the growing conditions in 2023 were fantastic," he said.
"The sale went well, the Italian, local and Chinese market responded well, we had a very good clearance rate," he said.
"Very few lines passed in, and very respectable sale averages that reflected the high quality wool on offer."
Mr Raine said Tasmanian attendees, Cecilia and Barnaby Jones, Lynwood, Lower Marshes, Tas, offered about 100 bales on the day and achieved their top price of 2751 cents.
"They certainly exceeded expectations," he said.
Meanwhile on February 13, Wool Solutions had its lots on offer at the Brooklyn centre, with its Lot 1 being donated to a Tasmanian organisation Rural Alive & Well.
Wool Solutions co-director Rob Calvert said it made "perfect sense" to support an organisation focused specifically on the wellbeing of Tasmania's primary producers.
"RAW are out there every day listening and talking with our clients and this donation goes a little way to help support that," he said.
Wool Solutions co director Alistair Calvert said despite a tough market, they managed to sell the bale for RAW at about 2050 cents a kilogram, or $7100 raised in total for the organisation.
Australian Merino Exports bought the lot, and Mr Calvert said the sale was well supported.
"All credit to all involved, it's a great donation to a great organisation," he said.
"Our success is intrinsically linked to that of Tasmanian wool producers and there is no doubt they have had a tough time of it over the past 6 months or so.
"In the face of falling commodity markets, rising costs and very dry conditions, particularly in the south, we wanted to try and do our bit to support those that have supported us" he said.
Mr Calvert said when they established the company, they hoped to be "different".
"We want to feel like we all belong to one large family; sharing ideas, riding the ups and downs, leaning on each other - this is just an extension of that philosophy," he said.
