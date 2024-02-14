Stock & Land
Home/News

Tasmania showcases its 'best wool in six years' at annual wool trade

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
February 15 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

The best Tasmanian wool "in six years" has featured at Brooklyn's wool selling centre with strong support from local, Italian and Chinese markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.