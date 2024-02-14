Sunflowers and sunrises: a view from readers and their paddocks

Summer sunrises and sunflowers in full bloom have provided photographers with ample opportunities to get clicking with the camera.
First-time contributor and avid photographer Jackie McGrath captured a photo of her three-legged Border Collie Glynn, also known as G, taking a break from mustering on a hot summer day.
The photo shows G in a culvert near Hinnomunjie in the state's high country.
Meanwhile, not far away at Benambra, grazier John Pendergast captured a photo of a sunrise over Lake Omeo.
The lake is based in an extint volcano and is known for its impressive variety of birdlife.
In western Victoria, regular contributor Tracey Kruger snapped a photo of some sunflowers in full bloom at Croxton East.
