Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Opportunity knocks with a rotary dairy which has been idle for two years

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 14 2024 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The big rotary has been sitting idle for two years. Pictures from Ray White.
The big rotary has been sitting idle for two years. Pictures from Ray White.

Buyers have been doing their numbers on a northern Victorian dairy farm with a 80-stand rotary milking plant which has been sitting idle for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.