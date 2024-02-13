Opportunity knocks with a rotary dairy which has been idle for two years

Buyers have been doing their numbers on a northern Victorian dairy farm with a 80-stand rotary milking plant which has been sitting idle for two years.
The big rotary was built in 2003 so it would still seem to have plenty of work left in it, at least that's what agents suggest.
They point to the rich farming credentials.
It is located in a traditionally strong dairying district between Cohuna and Koondrook.
It takes in 591 hectares (1460 acres) with a good chunk of lasered irrigation land.
It has three kilometres of frontage to the much regarded Gunbower Creek.
It has three homes on the farm.
The irrigation potential of the former dairy hasn't been lost on the current owners who have pursued cash crops despite the upswing in milk prices.
Last season's wheat crop yielded more than 7.1 tonnes per hectare.
The farm has been a handy beef producer and council permit has been secured to produce up to 5000 free-range pigs.
Located 10km north of Cohuna and 6km south of Koondrook - no wonder the farm is having an identity crisis - that's dairy, crops, beef and now pigs.
The current owners have held onto this reliable land for more than a century, lots of time to experiment.
Of the lasered land, 320 acres are serviced by pipes and risers with Padman stops across 376 acres and the balance are syphons.
Drainage is controlled with a reuse system in place.
Delivery shares are attached to the property securing access to GMW Zone 7 Water.
There is a four-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes on the property as well as sundry shedding.
"This property offers not just productivity but also picturesque surroundings," Rob Hosking from Ray White Rochester said.
"Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a property with a proven track record and endless potential for your agricultural pursuits."
Expressions of interest close on March 15 - if not sold prior.
For more information contact Mr Hosking on 0428 300056.
