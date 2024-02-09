'New era' for young farmers on the horizon as council to meet Agriculture Minister

The Young Farmers Advisory Council will hold talks and an initial meeting with Agriculture Minister Ros Spence in Melbourne on Monday.
Chair of the group Clay Gowers said the meeting came as a "new era" for young Victorian farmers was on the horizon.
The council is aimed at channelling the ideas and issues of young Victorian farmers to policy makers and the current membership commenced their term last October.
"The council is a start for young farmers to have their voices heard," Mr Gowers said.
"It's up to us to bridge that gap between government, young farmers and then even with older farmers as well."
The Mildura broadacre cropping farmer said Monday's meeting will be the first opportunity for the council to discuss the issues within each member's agricultural sector.
He said the council aimed to develop a strategy and policy agenda from this discussion and work in the months ahead to communicate their goals.
The council has representation from farmers in the dairy, cropping, goat, sheep, beef and horticulture sectors.
Mr Gowers said he expected young farmer mental health and farm succession challenges to be on the agenda.
"We want to plan something where we can have a deliverable," he said.
"Talking about it is one part of the equation but we need to have delivery as well."
The council chair said he welcomed Minister Spence's attendance at Monday's meeting and that the in person talks would be beneficial.
While there were still more older than younger farmers in agriculture in Victoria, Mr Gowers said this had started to change.
"I've seen a lot of younger farmers doing cool things," he said.
"There's a new era on the way."
On frustrations with how farming was often portrayed in mainstream media, Mr Gowers said more needs to be done to educate non-farmers.
"It doesn't really matter what's going on - people will find information that justifies their thoughts," he said.
"If people already think agriculture is bad, those articles will stand out more."
He said all young farmers were welcome to get involved in the council's work and that workshops regarding its strategy will be held in due course.
