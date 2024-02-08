Pakenham agents yard 5200 cattle in 'record' VLE sale as weaners pass 450c/kg

Feedlotters from across Victoria and NSW have stepped up to the rails at Pakenham's first February store sale in one of the saleyard's largest yardings of cattle in 27 years.
Agents yarded 5236 cattle on the Thursday, February 8 sale where restockers took a back seat as volume buyers purchasing cattle for feedlots and backgrounding operations took up the slack.
The sale featured several annual consignments of vendor-bred cattle, including Camoola Angus which sold 362 mixed-sex Angus, 9-11 months, to a top price of $1520 a head.
The sale included a pen of 26 steers, 344kg, for $1520 or 441 cents a kilogram and 26 steers, 318kg, for $1390 or 437c/kg, with both pens knocked down to Yarra Valley agent Chris Stanley, Don Valley, for a buyer at Bairnsdale.
Camoola sold a further 26 steers, 321kg, for $1350 or 420c/kg, 15 steers, 294kg, for $1260 or 428c/kg, 30 steers, 331kg, for $1430 or 432c/kg, 30 steers, 302kg, for $1340 or 443c/kg, and 29 steers, 273kg, for $1150 or 421c/kg.
The final three pens were bought by a West Gippsland agent for bullock fatteners at Flinders and Athlone.
Camoola Angus manager Greg Mackay said the draft averaged $1118.
"If we got closer to autumn, we would have got a bit more money, but the cows are due to calve again now so we had to go now," he said.
Mr Mackay also sold 30 heifers, 322kg, for $960 or 298c/kg, 20 heifers, 299kg, for $870 or 290c/kg, 22 heifers, 269kg, for $800 or 297c/kg, 26 heifers, 313kg, for $980 or 313c/kg, 18 heifers, 290kg, for $800 or 275c/kg, 23 heifers, 288kg, for (20 or 319c/kg, 18 heifers, 269kg, for $810 or 301c/kg, and 13 heifers, 252kg, for $820.
The heifers were bought by several West Gippsland and NSW buyers.
Pepper Hill Trading, Willow Grove, sold 95 mixed-sex Angus, 9-11 months, including 29 steers, 336kg, for $1370 or 407c/kg, 34 steers, 295kg, for $1310 or 454c/kg, and 12 steers, 329kg, for $1270 or 386c/kg.
The first two pens were bought by bullock fatteners at Rokeby and Dromana.
Elders Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said it was one of the biggest sales at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in Pakenham.
"A number of agents here, ourselves included, had a real feature yarding, but in particular Alex Scott & Staff and Everitt Seeley & Bennetts," he said.
"It was a later-type, autumn-drop weaner sale... I think on your better lines of cattle from what I've seen at the sale were certainly equal to everywhere else."
Among the major buyers was Australian Food & Agriculture which bought 220 Angus steers, 400-500kg, for its Deniliquin, NSW, Feedlot.
Ben O'Kane, Teys Charlton, bought 300 Angus steers, 380-480kg, for its Charlton feedlot, north-west of Bendigo, while Melbourne-based commission buyer Campbell Ross bought about 400 cattle for several feedlots and backgrounders.
South Gippsland bullock fattener Wayne Osborne, Tarwin, bought about 120 Angus steers, 400-440kg, while J & F Feedlot bought 250 Angus steers, 480-550kg, for its feedlot at Yambinya Station, Burraboi, NSW.
Regular Pakenham buyer Anthony Hullick, Keswick Pastoral and Westside Meats, bought more than 250 steers and heifers, 320-370kg, during the fortnightly market.
In other sales, M Wieman, Hill End, sold nine Angus steers, 391kg, for $1270 or 324c/kg, 12 Black Baldy steers, 391kg, for $1290 or 329c/kg, and 16 Black Baldy steers, 345kg, for $1270 or 368c/kg.
The same vendor sold 24 Black Baldy heifers, 350kg, for $1070 or 305c/kg.
Wiltshaw Farms, Ventnor, sold 120 Angus steers and heifers, 9-11 months, including 21 steers, 406kg, for $1550 or 381c/kg to AFA, 32 heifers, 360kg, for $1120 or 311c/kg, and 29 heifers, 299kg, for $860 or 287c/kg.
Boonadilla Park, Woodend, sold 26 Angus steers, 320kg, for $1260 or 393c/kg.
Wallis Pastoral Co sold 20 Angus steers, 550kg, for $1800 or 341c/kg, 20 steers, 515kg, for $1620 or 314c/kg, and 20 steers, 466kg, for $1510 or 324c/kg.
The three pens were bought by J & F Feedlot.
P Kenny sold 18 steers, 512kg, for $1740 or 339c/kg to J & F Feedlot, and 17 steers, 478kg, for $1650 or 345c/kg.
Volpaia Park, Drouin South, sold 28 steers, 16-17 months, 539kg, for $1900 or 352c/kg, and 27 steers, 500kg, for $1860 or 372c/kg.
Both pens were bought by AFA.
C-Way Ag, Hazelwood, sold 26 steers, 415kg, for $1550 or 373c/kg, and 26 steers, 396kg, for $1420 or 358c/kg, with both pens knocked down to Charlton Feedlot.
Ingle Park, Balnarring, sold 22 steers, February and March 2023-drop, 427kg, for $1730 or 405c/kg, and 22 steers, 404kg, for $1620 or 400c/kg.
Clondrisse Pastoral Co, Flinders, sold 20 steers, 393kg, for $1550 or 394c/kg, 17 steers, 361kg, for $1440 or 398c/kg, 19 steers, 377kg, for $1460 or 387c/kg, and 11 Black Baldy heifers, 345kg, for $1080 or 313c/kg.
WPH Holdings, Modella, sold 19 Angus steers, 691kg, for $2050 or 296c/kg to Keswick Pastoral.
Boundary Road Investments, Dromana, sold 17 steers, 510kg, for $1770 or 347c/kg to J & F.
Wallaby Agriculture sold 25 steers, 471kg, for $1760 or 373c/kg, and 25 steers, 458kg, for $1770 or 386c/kg, with both pens bought by AFA.
Jarrahwood Pastoral sold 14 Hereford steers, 470kg, for $1520 or 323c/kg to Teys Charlton, and 10 heifers, 371kg, for $1050 or 282c/kg to commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW.
