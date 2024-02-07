Agriculture Victoria reveals number of sheep killed in Inverleigh crash

Agriculture Victoria has revealed 31 sheep were killed or had to be humanely euthanised following a crash involving a sheep truck outside Inverleigh on Friday.
A spokesperson said Agriculture Victoria staff responded to the livestock truck rollover involving sheep along with Victoria Police, the Country Fire Authority and Golden Plains Shire.
The crash occurred at Hamilton Highway and Hopes Plain Road, just outside the rural town, at about 11am on Friday.
One of the trucks in the incident was carrying 197 sheep and witnesses said there were dead and injured sheep strewn across the road.
The surviving sheep were moved to a nearby property and assessed by Agriculture Victoria staff.
Police said a man driving a B double truck was travelling along the Hamilton Highway when he collided with the rear of a semi-trailer carrying the livestock.
The impact forced the stock crate off the semi-trailer and it ended up in the middle of the road.
The B-double truck then crashed into trees nearby and caught fire.
Both truck drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.
Police investigations continue.
