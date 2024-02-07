Stock & Land
Agriculture Victoria reveals number of sheep killed in Inverleigh crash

By Barry Murphy
February 7 2024 - 11:06am
Agriculture Victoria officials attended the scene of a truck crash outside Inverleigh on Friday. Picture via Shutterstock
Agriculture Victoria has revealed 31 sheep were killed or had to be humanely euthanised following a crash involving a sheep truck outside Inverleigh on Friday.

