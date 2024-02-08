Stock & Land
Home/News

Sunsets, sunflowers and silhouettes: a view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Summer skies at night have provided budding photographers on farms across Victoria an opportunity to get creative with the camera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.