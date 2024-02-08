Sunsets, sunflowers and silhouettes: a view from readers and their paddocks

Summer skies at night have provided budding photographers on farms across Victoria an opportunity to get creative with the camera.
Bairnsdale resident Hannah Perkins used her photography skills and ability to coordinate her working dogs to capture a silhouette in front of an orange sky in eastern Victoria.
Ms Perkins spends hours each week photographing her family's working dogs for her Instagram account The Kelpie Clan.
Meanwhile, Mia Mia contributor captured lava-like clouds on her property in central Victoria, as Croxton East farmer Tracey Kruger stayed up a bit later to capture the stars and sunflowers at night.
"If you're a '70s music fan, you might have heard of Paradise by the Dashboard Light, well, I'm titling this Sunflowers by the car's brake light," Ms Kruger said.
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
