Inverleigh truck crash leaves sheep dead and injured

By Barry Murphy
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 1:14pm
Victoria Police are investigating the circumstances of a collision involving two vehicles outside Inverleigh. Picture supplied by Shutterstock
A collision involving two trucks, one of which was carrying sheep, occurred at Inverleigh on Friday morning, February 2, Victoria Police has confirmed.

