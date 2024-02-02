Inverleigh truck crash leaves sheep dead and injured

A collision involving two trucks, one of which was carrying sheep, occurred at Inverleigh on Friday morning, February 2, Victoria Police has confirmed.
The crash occurred at Hamilton Highway and Hopes Plain Road, just outside the rural town, at about 11am.
According to witnesses, dead and injured sheep were strewn across the road following the incident.
Police said a man driving a B-double truck was travelling along the Hamilton Highway when he collided with the rear of a semi-trailer carrying the livestock.
The impact forced the stock crate off the semi-trailer and it ended up in the middle of the road.
The B-double truck then crashed into trees nearby and caught fire.
Both truck drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision were yet to be determined and that their investigations remained ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.