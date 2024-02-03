Keeping an eye out for conjunctivitis in livestock during summer

The risk of a pinkeye outbreak in livestock has grown after summer has brought more sun, dust and tall grass.
Agriculture Victoria senior veterinary officer Jeff Cave said livestock producers must stay informed on the risks of a pinkeye after summer weather has caused ideal conditions for an outbreak.
Pinkeye, or infectious keratoconjunctivitis, is a highly contagious disease which affects animal productivity
Dr Cave said low stocking rates and spring growth on properties, paired with recent rain events, boosted fly populations.
He said young cattle in their first summer were particularly susceptible to the disease, and infected cattle can later remain carriers of the bacteria.
"The clinical signs of pinkeye include clear and watery tears, signs of irritation, an aversion to sunlight, reddening and swelling of the eyelids and cloudiness of the eye," he said.
"In a small percentage of cases, an affected eye may form an abscess and rupture, leading to permanent blindness."
Livestock with pinkeye can be treated with antibiotic ointments, sprays, injections or patches, and recovery may take three to five weeks.
"Extra care should be taken when mustering cattle for the purposes of treatment for pinkeye," Dr Cave said.
