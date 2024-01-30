Regional communities advised to be aware of mosquito-borne diseases

The Victorian Department of Health are calling on people in regional communities, especially those living in coastal regions, should take precautions against being bitten from mosquitos, after a number of Buruli ulcer cases.
Acting Minister for Health Ingrid Stitt said Victorians who do spend a lot of time outdoors, especially those in the Bellarine and Mornington Peninsula needed to be aware of the risks.
"Warmer weather provides mosquitoes with an ideal breeding environment," she said.
"Victorians should use an insect repellent with DEET, cover up when outdoors and practice good hygiene by washing new scratches and cuts."
In 2023, 363 non-severe Buruli ulcer cases were diagnosed in the state, which is the highest number recorded since the infection was found in Victoria in 2004.
The health department has advised people to mosquito-proof homes via insect screens and avoid mosquito-prone times like dusk and dawn to reduce the risk of infection.
The ulcers are caused by bacteria and could create skin damage including painful lumps and limb swelling.
The department said most cases of the mosquito-linked condition could be treated with oral antibiotics but early diagnosis was crucial.
Scientists from the Doherty Institute recently confirmed the ulcers were caused by mosquitos, and are now focused on a trial aiming to reduce the number of mosquitoes in inner Melbourne.
Communities are also still being warned to protect themselves against Japanese encephalitis in flood-affected areas, which is also transmitted by mosquitos.
The risk of infection for the disease increases in the warmer months from November to March due to a higher number of mosquitoes.
Last year three Victorians died from the Murray Valley encephalitis virus.
Research from La Trobe University and clinical-stage drug discovery company AdAlta has also led to the discovery of new i-bodies which protect human cells from invasion by malaria and mosquito-related parasites.
"This could enable a whole new approach to treating malaria," La Trobe University's Professor Mick Foley, who is also AdAlta's founding chief scientistFoley said.
"To date, no antibody-like molecule has been able to combine the ability to bind strongly to multiple strains of malaria parasite with high potency killing."
"This incredible variability between strains has plagued all previous attempts to produce a single antibody that can inhibit parasite invasion."
Professor Foley said their approach had lead to the development of a treatment that protects the human body from becoming infected at two different lifecycle stages of the parasite, and across multiple strains, "which will open up new avenues to malaria treatment."
