Regional communities advised to be aware of mosquito-borne diseases

January 30 2024 - 4:33pm
363 non-severe Buruli ulcer cases were diagnosed in Victoria in 2023. File picture
The Victorian Department of Health are calling on people in regional communities, especially those living in coastal regions, should take precautions against being bitten from mosquitos, after a number of Buruli ulcer cases.

