Rabobank encourages farmers to apply for 2024 business programs

Rabobank is encouraging farmers across Australia and New Zealand to apply for its 2024 Business Management Programs.
Tailored for farmers at different stages in their career, the two programs on offer include the executive development program for farm business owners or senior managers and the farm managers program for farmers starting out in their careers.
Rabobank regional manager Australia and New Zealand Mark Wiessing announced the opening of applications and said both programs provided an excellent opportunity for leading producers to gather and learn from each other.
"There has never really been a better time to join one of the programs with like-minded producers from across the two countries and a range of different sectors," he said.
Mr Wiessing highlighted how farmers dealt with the impacts of volatile commodity markets and variable climatic conditions throughout 2023 and suggested these hurdles required an even greater focus on the "big picture" on farms.
He said given these challenges, all farmers should have plans in place for the longer-term viability of their businesses.
More than 1300 of Australia and New Zealand's most progressive farmers have graduated from Rabobank's Business Management Programs over the past 25 years.
