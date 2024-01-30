Stock & Land
Rabobank encourages farmers to apply for 2024 business programs

BM
By Barry Murphy
January 30 2024 - 12:00pm
More than 1300 of Australia and New Zealand's farmers have graduated from Rabobank's Business Management Programs to date. Picture via Shutterstock.
Rabobank is encouraging farmers across Australia and New Zealand to apply for its 2024 Business Management Programs.

