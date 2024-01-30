'Love farming too much to retire': a view from readers and their paddocks

Western district farmer Noel Munro says he could not think of a life without farming.
The mixed beef and sheep farmer enjoys taking photos on his property, Burrendah, and this year produced a calendar featuring some of his best photos for the first time.
"I have taken many photos of the years," Mr Munro, who farms near Coleraine, said.
"I'm 75 but love farming too much to retire, even after having had two back fusions in the past."
Regular central Victorian contributor and sheep and cattle farmer Geraldine Fasso snapped a photo of her son, Martin, and their trusty companion, Buzz the dog.
"Can you tell Buzz loves the farm," Mr Fasso said.
"He even tried helping bale some wool in the shearing shed."
