The Alfred, CFA and burns victim Alex Tobin join forces to warn of campfire dangers

After a concerning spike in preventable burns injuries since December, burns specialists at The Alfred have joined forces with CFA to issue an urgent call for people to take care around fire this long weekend.
The Victorian Adult Burns Service at The Alfred, which treats the most severe burns injuries from across the state, experienced a 42 per cent increase in admissions in December 2023, compared to December 2022.
The patients, particularly young men, suffered serious burns caused by fire pits, campfires and barbecues.
Alex Tobin, 21, was camping near Lake Eildon just after Christmas last year when he fell into a campfire and sustained significant burns to 18pc of his body, the majority to his legs.
"I had a lot to drink and I put petrol on the campfire to start it up, I bumped into my mate behind me, and the jerry can poured petrol over my legs and they caught on fire," he said.
"My mate grabbed me and dragged me to the lake until emergency services turned up.
"My message to others is just think twice, you don't need to put petrol on a fire, what happened to me, could happen to anyone."
Mr Tobin is off work for the next two months.
"This Australia Day long weekend, we know many people will be heading away camping, gathering with friends for a barbecue, or enjoying a campfire on a warm night," Alfred burns surgeon Dane Holden said.
"We ask that those people behave safely around fire - the types of injuries we have seen recently cause scars that can last a lifetime, and require weeks and months of hospital care.
"Many of those injuries were entirely preventable (and) if you're thinking about using accelerant on a fire - just don't do it."
In the last year, CFA responded to 186 incidents involving a campfire.
CFA Diamond Creek Fire Brigade second lieutenant Fiona Macken said Victorians needed to take care when using recreational fires over of the long weekend, and into the future.
"We know how dangerous fire can be so it's important to be careful this long weekend if you're gathered around a barbecue or campfire," ms Macken said.
"Campfires can remain hot well after the flames have burnt down, so avoid walking on them and always extinguish them completely with water before leaving and never put an accelerant on them.
"Always do a safety check before igniting a barbecue and if you're burnt it is critical to apply cool running water immediately."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.