The Alfred, CFA and burns victim Alex Tobin join forces to warn of campfire dangers

January 26 2024 - 11:00am
Alfred burns surgeon Dane Holden, burns victim Alex Tobin and CFA Diamond Creek Fire Brigade second lieutenant Fiona Macken. Picture supplied
After a concerning spike in preventable burns injuries since December, burns specialists at The Alfred have joined forces with CFA to issue an urgent call for people to take care around fire this long weekend.

