Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Meatworks at the centre of emotive kangaroo pet food plan is up for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The now closed Inglewood abattoir is on the market after a failed attempt to convert the meatworks to kangaroo processing. Pictures: Property Plus Real Estate.
The now closed Inglewood abattoir is on the market after a failed attempt to convert the meatworks to kangaroo processing. Pictures: Property Plus Real Estate.

The former Loddon Valley Abattoir near Inglewood is on the market for $550,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.