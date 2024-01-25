Meatworks at the centre of emotive kangaroo pet food plan is up for sale

The former Loddon Valley Abattoir near Inglewood is on the market for $550,000.
Built and operated by the Starr family for 40 years, in more recent times the abandoned abattoir was chosen to controversially host a kangaroo pet food processing plant.
The Campaspe Meat Company had been using the cool rooms at the old abattoirs to store legally culled kangaroo carcases and had applied to re-activate the abattoir to process around 1000 kangaroos a week.
Those plans were rejected by the local Loddon Shire Council in 2022 which refused the application saying it did not meet the definition of rural industry within its "rural living zone".
The Starr family once supplied more than 20 butchers from the meatworks.
Greg Fathers from Property Plus Real Estate is offering the former abattoir for sale on its 22 hectare (55 acre) block just 2km from the central Victorian town.
"Discover the potential of this former industrial site, spanning 55 acres and currently vacant, offering many possibilities for repurposing to suit your vision and requirements," Mr Fathers said.
He said potential options for the site were to create a business hub, a freight centre, grain storage, machinery depot or horticultural enterprises.
He also suggested a buyer might be interested in converting the block to a lifestyle property.
The old abattoir's infrastructure includes extensive stock yards, iron shed and enclosed workshop.
The factory building includes the large kill floor, ample cold storage, chiller room and galvanised iron walkways along with steel hoppers and discharge augers.
It has town water, power and a large gas tank is still located on the site.
The brick administration building has change rooms, kitchen, toilet and showers.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to buy a versatile asset-rich property and repurpose, to the benefit of the community," Mr Fathers said.
"All enquiries are confidential."
Expressions of interest close March 15 if not sold prior.
For more information contact Mr Fathers on 0477 000561.
