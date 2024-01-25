Mansfield ag-tech startup named as finalist in WorkSafe farm safety award

A Mansfield agtech startup has been named as one of two finalists in an annual farm safety award.
AirAgri, Mansfield, and Mildura Citrus, Mildura, have been named as finalists in the WorkSafe Committment to Workplace Health and Safety on Farm category.
They are among 16 finalists in the awards, with winners to be announced on February 29, in Melbourne.
The pocket-sized Internet of Things (IoT) tracking device works alongside a mobile application, marking the user's location every 10 minutes.
It was developed by Mansfield brothers Paul and James Diamond, who run a sheep and cattle property.
"If the person doesn't dismiss the alarm or audible cue, an alert is sent to the registered users," James Diamond said.
"One of the largest challenges in ag is the lone worker, the majority of farmers spend the majority of their time working alone, in remote locations.
"The challenge we had was with a diminishing carrier network, with 3G disappearing, and 4G being really sketchy, there was no real way of delivering peace of mind, and having confidence you and your family, or you and your small team, would be okay."
He said they worked on the basis of how long would it take for an accident to be discovered.
The system they had developed was based on a "very, very easy to use wearable device, that doesn't rely on the cellular network.
"It sends your behaviours and locations back to our software, and our software is assessing if your behaviours are normal or abnormal, based on your property," he said.
Mr Diamond said he hoped the nomination would boost the roll-out of the new technology.
"We have already got more than a few hundred properties, on the platform, and we haven't actively started to sell the product - we are starting this year," Mr Diamond said.
"Our simple validation mission statement, on a daily basis, is to make sure farmers come home, at the end of every day," he said.
"If it helps a farmer's chance to come home, at the end of every day, that's our lens."
No matter how AirAgri went in the awards, Mr Diamond said the awards ceremony would "really form the launch of our wider, national exposure."
WorkSafe chief executive Joe Calafiore said it was wonderful to see such a strong field of nominations and finalists.
"Our finalists represent a diverse range of industries and include businesses, health and safety representatives, and people who have returned to work after injury," Mr Calafiore said.
"Each has a remarkable story to tell of their journey to reduce workplace harm and assist injured workers return to employment."
Mr Calafiore said the innovative use of technology, the new prevention-led approaches to improving outcomes and the dedication to workplace safety on display was outstanding.
Tickets are on sale until Friday 9 February and can be purchased online at the Eventbrite website or email awards@worksafe.vic.gov.au for more information.
