Pakenham retains high-quality pens for upcoming store sale to avoid clash

Pakenham's fortnightly store sale has pumped the brakes on selling some of its high-quality cattle, to avoid clashing with today's weaner sale at Bairnsdale.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock manager Dave Setches said the next fortnightly store sale would feature a "very good run of cattle".
Agents yarded about 1500-head of cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange Pakenham site today.
"Bairnsdale led their feature weaner sale today so we didn't want to clash with them so a lot of our good cattle will be retained for a fortnight's time," he said.
"Having said that, the good calves at Pakenham today sold to dearer rates than a fortnight ago."
He said buyers needed between 380 to 400 cents a kilogram to buy cattle between 380 and 390kg.
"For the well-bred calves and the heavier weaner cattle between 450 to 550 kilograms, the steers made 340 to 355 cents a kilogram," he said.
Processors in attendance were Westside Meats at Bacchus Marsh, and Oakdale Meats at Dandenong South, with south Gippsland bullock fatteners buying heavier steers.
Everitt Seeley & Bennetts director Michael Everitt said cattle had sold well across the state, and they expected next fortnight's job to be "equally as good, if not better".
"I'd say it went in line with recent store sales, cattle were selling at dearer prices and lines of breeders' cattle were few and far between but sold better," he said.
J&J McKay sold five Angus/Black Baldy steers, 455 kilograms, for $1570 or 345 cents a kilogram.
L Mauro sold 10 Angus steers, 438kg, for $1610 or 368c/kg, and seven Angus heifers, 401kg, for $1270 or 317c/kg.
G Love sold 17 Angus steers, 390kg, for $1500 or 3.85c/kg and 12 Angus heifers, 358kg, for $1090 or 358c/kg.
M Lizza sold 11 Angus steers, 369kg, for $1310 or 355c/kg and 10 Angus heifers, 334kg, for $990 or 296c/kg.
P&O Scott sold six Angus steers, 379kg, for $1300 or 343c/kg.
J&S Foy sold 12 Angus steers, 383kg, for $1350 or 352c/kg, and six Angus heifers, 341kg, for $1100 or 323c/kg.
Kareen sold seven Angus steers, 380kg, for $1270 or 334c/kg and nine Angus heifers, 355kg, for $1140 or 321c/kg.
N&C Reid sold 12 Angus steers, 324kg, for $1250 or 386c/kg and 16 Angus heifers, 311kg, for $870 or 280c/kg.
C Johnstone sold 10 Angus steers, 316kg, for $1270 or 402c/kg, 12 Angus heifers for $940 and three Speckle Park heifers for $760.
A&L Powell sold four Hereford steers, 406kg, for $1030 or 254c/kg.
Saxton & Waller sold seven Shorthorn steers, 497kg, for $1300 or 261c/kg.
