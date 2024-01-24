Stock & Land
More savvy farmers keen on monitoring weather conditions on properties

By Philippe Perez
Updated January 24 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:34pm
Farm Monitoring Solutions owner Phil Witton and Farm Monitoring Solutions marketing and sales manager Josh Mellor with a HiLo water level monitor. Mr Witton said more farmers are becoming more reliant on specific data on properties regarding weather. Picture by Philippe Perez
Farmers are becoming more savvy about monitoring floods, rising waters, and weather conditions in their regions, and there is more demand for further data on precise property locations.

