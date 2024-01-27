Stock & Land
How this Euroa facility gives mooving moments for the community

PP
By Philippe Perez
January 27 2024 - 1:30pm
Euroa Horse Park owner Vanessa Hawkins and client Karl McKeown with Mrs Moo. Picture by Philippe Perez
A horse park owner in Euroa has transformed a former sheep and cattle farm into a facility which offers animal-assisted activities, learning and education sessions with horses and cattle.

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

