How this Euroa facility gives mooving moments for the community

A horse park owner in Euroa has transformed a former sheep and cattle farm into a facility which offers animal-assisted activities, learning and education sessions with horses and cattle.
Vanessa Hawkins is showcasing an animal assisted learning program designed for health practitioners and counsellors, with the ultimate aim of helping people with disabilities or experiencing adversity.
"I have always tried to help people get through whatever challenges they're facing in life, I think it's in my genes" she said.
"I use the horses and cattle to teach the importance of communication, awareness, respect and trust to help people with physical, mental or emotional disabilities or those experiencing adversity or life challenges."
Ms Hawkins is the owner of Euroa Horse Park said she provided what is known as extra special benefits (ESB) therapy to a range of people by sharing the peace and serenity of Euroa Horse Park while interacting with horses, cows, calves, cats and dogs.
Carriage driving, horse riding and driven tours of the 152-acre farm are also offered.
"It has therapeutic benefits in the release of endorphins and and just feeling joy in their life," she said.
Her miniature Galloway cattle and horses at the facility enjoy grazing and relaxing in paddocks when not helping her clients.
Both animals have helped people in different ways through ESB therapy, according to Ms Hawkins.
"A horse isn't quite as selective with whom it becomes friends because it'll eat a carrot out of anyone's hand," she said
"Whereas with cattle, when you feed them a biscuit, they'll take a little while to accept it because they are not quite sure about you as a person.
"It's fascinating to see when I work with troubled youth that have issues with trust, relationships and communication because if the animal poses a challenge to them, they have to stop what they're thinking and analyse what it's going to take to reach to a good relationship with that animal."
A growing amount of local and overseas research has shown horses can be integrated into occupational therapy for youth with autism and other animal-assisted services could have a significant effect on general anxiety.
A regular visitor to Euroa Horse Park is Karl McKeown, who has cerebral palsy and scoliosis.
He also recently had a brain aneurysm.
He travels from Kilmore three times a week and participates in carriage driving, horse handling and other farm duties.
"It was very touch and go after the aneurysm in 2020, and having cognitive capacities was really rare," he said.
It took a lot for him to develop a bond with the animals at the park, but he said taking part in the therapy was "like a whole new page" in his life.
"You do need time for [the animals] to get used to you, so they relate to you, and it slows everything right down," he said.
"From a therapeutic point of view, they become more than just an animal to you."
Ms Hawkins will be running a clinic about animal assisted services on February 4 and 5 with lessons and presentations from Paralympian Joann Formosa, event and show jumping rider Sally Francis and physiotherapist and event rider Kim Slavin.
She's hoping to reach health providers, those looking for a career in the sector, and potential participants who may benefit from treatment.
As a previous registered nurse and lecturer, Ms Hawkins said she has witnessed a betterment of physical, mental and emotional health that occurs with animal assisted learning, education and activities in all ages.
"I'm not a vegetarian but I really love my cattle, they have such generous and affectionate personalities. I grew up chasing them around the paddocks on horseback but never got to 'know' them," she said.
"I bought these cattle to improve the pastures when I moved to Euroa and when I started working with some clients, the cattle became an integral part of their sessions.
"By learning to read their body language and observing their social dynamics we develop their trust and become accepted as part of the herd, which has huge therapeutic benefits."
