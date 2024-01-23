Stock & Land
Home/News

Contractors scramble to cut hay amid rain as quality dips depending on location

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
January 24 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractor Ken Felmingham, LKF Contracting and Horse Hay, Invergordon, says wet weather has "played havoc" for hay harvesting. Picture supplied
Contractor Ken Felmingham, LKF Contracting and Horse Hay, Invergordon, says wet weather has "played havoc" for hay harvesting. Picture supplied

Victorian farm contractor Ken Felmingham produces about 150,000 small square bales each year, but says wet weather has "played havoc" and fears the quality of hay might take a hit in coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.