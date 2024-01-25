Merino hoggets, koalas and canola crops: a view from readers and their paddocks

Rural photographer Grace Corrigan says one of the aspects she loves most about agriculture is how often she learns something new.
The NSW contributor captured a photo of Merino ewe hoggets on her family's farm at Burrumbuttock, NSW.
The photo was taken after the sheep were classed ahead of their first joining.
"We cull out any sheep with undesirable wool traits, look for structural soundness and any feet problems," she said.
"I always enjoy learning from our sheep classer."
Meanwhile, Strathbogie reader David Jamieson shared a photo of a koala, maintaining a safe distance from two curious dogs.
It followed a photo of a koala perched on a verandah in South Gippsland last week.
