Victorian lamb prices see big hike, as producers reach 'breakeven' point

National indicators are showing a nearly 20 per cent increase in lamb prices into the new year - but lamb producers say it's just enough to breakeven.
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock president Scott Young, Ballan, said lamb prices had risen to a breakeven point for farmers, about seven dollars.
"Realistically as prime lamb producers we need it to be above that seven dollars for us to be able to make a profit and be in the industry," he said.
"That's without our wage, the lamb market is up, they've pulled it back a bit this week in Victoria because the price jump has been pretty quick.
"Some of the abattoirs price out three months in advance, so the jump that's happened so quick probably caught them off guard, as it did producers when it went the other way."
Meat Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said the lamb market had a positive start to 2024, with a "big shift" in market confidence over the past few months.
She said the national heavy lamb indicator's weekly prices were currently at 747 cents a kilogram carcase weight, which was a 13 per cent increase from the past month but 40 cents below the same week in 2023.
She said the current indicator was 19pc, or 119 cents, above the levels one month ago.
"MLA does not predict where prices will be, but at the moment retail lamb prices are continuing to fall, reflecting the saleyard decline we saw in the second half of 2023," she said.
"In the 12 weeks to 31 Dec, 2023, lamb prices at the supermarket fell 20.5pc, compared to the same point last year."
Ms Lukey said summer rain had a significant impact on producers and buyer decision-making, which lifted restocker value, while dry season forecasts caused a market reaction before prices picking up after unexpected rain.
She said the lamb industry had been "very responsive" in the past 12 months in market price and industry sentiment.
"Industry sentiment from the October 2023 survey showed net sentiment at -42," Ms Lukey said.
"Tasmanian producers were equal to this national score, whereas Victorian sentiment sat above this at -30.
"The next wave of the survey will be conducted in February and will provide insight into how the current changes in the market and weather impacted industry sentiment."
Mr Young breeds between 2700 and 3000 lambs each year, and had to wait to sell over the Christmas period after the lambs were unable to put on weight during a colder-than-normal spring and summer.
"The lambs are just starting to pick up now and get going, we're shearing in the next week or so and have some amazing feed to put those onto and grain to finish them off," he said.
He said his main concern over the past few months and message to abattoirs and supermarkets, was farmers stopped backgrounding lambs.
"I see that turning around, the producers are starting to step in now that the price has come up and they can see there's an opportunity there to make some money," Mr Young said.
"That in turn, that's pushed the prices up for the abattoirs and supermarkets."
He said he had increased his flock size for the new year.
"I was always positive that it would turn around, I didn't think it would be quite a big turnaround so fast but that's great for producers," he said.
