Victorian lamb prices see big hike, as producers reach 'breakeven' point

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated January 21 2024 - 11:19am, first published January 20 2024 - 12:00pm
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock president Scott Young, Ballan, says he has increased his flock size for the new year and feels positive about a recent hike in lamb prices. Picture supplied
National indicators are showing a nearly 20 per cent increase in lamb prices into the new year - but lamb producers say it's just enough to breakeven.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

