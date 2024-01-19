Calls for more regular V/Line services across Victoria as patronage increases

Regional public transport commuters in places further away from Melbourne are finding the greatest benefit in reduced, but strike action and overcrowding remain a concern for those who want to travel to Melbourne via V/Line.
Public Transport Users Association regional spokesperson Paul Westcott said there was "a definite increase in patronage on regional rail services and bus services".
"It's had more effect on more fun far flung regions because the saving is greater given that it's a flat fare now, no matter what distance you travel, we're finding that longer distance services have been well used," Mr Westcott said.
"V/Line has been experimenting with compulsory booking on long distance rail services to Albury, which V/Line say is working well even though it requires people to plan ahead a little bit and make the booking, so obviously that's a sign there has been increasing in patronage."
In their latest annual report, V/Line said they developed a "phased service adjustment" to respond to the increased patronage when the fare cap was introduced early in 2023.
"The first weekend following the introduction of the fare cap coincided with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, record AFL crowds and the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show," the report said.
"More than 420,000 passenger trips were undertaken in the first week - marking the busiest week on the network since before COVID-19."
The annual report also said an additional 315 special services were in operation, with nearly 52,000 boardings from April to June 2023.
It also said the company monitors patronage on a weekly basis.
But Mr Westcott said it had been clear that more regular services are needed in addition to those special services for events in Melbourne.
"When this [fare cap] was announced, we were concerned that it's all very good to have a cheap service, and we welcome that," he said.
"In the end it's not necessarily, it's a lack of availability... and the problem is that there was no increase in services to cater for that increase in patronage."
Mr Westcott said commuters from Swan Hill, Mildura and the Albury-Wodonga region had shown significant patronage increases on both buses and trains since the fare cap heading to Melbourne.
But he also said a priority should also be on services between growing regional centres and said the three bus services a day between Geelong and Ballarat was not enough for the two growing centres.
Mr Westcott said was strikes were also disrupting and disappointing for commuters, as the state is set to be brought to a standstill for a second time in four months as workers take industrial action over conditions.
"We were hoping that there would be some resolutions to the disputes but clearly there hasn't been and even though the strike is only going to last from the first trains and buses to the end of the morning peak, the problem is that extends into the rest of the day," Mr Westcott said.
Operations staff at V/Line, including conductors, train controllers, stations and customer staff and authorised officers, plan to walk off the job for four hours between 3am and 7am on Thursday, January 25.
At this stage only non-driving grades will participate in the action.
Rail, Train and Bus Union Branch Secretary Vik Sharma said despite bargaining since June, V/Line was yet to address key concerns raised by workers.
"In the current climate of automation, major changes and an uncertain economy, members are fighting for what all workers across Victoria deserve - job security and decent conditions," he said on Monday.
"V/Line continues to drag their feet and seems to be in no rush to reach an agreement."
He said his union would continue to meet with V/Line and negotiate in good faith as members would prefer to avoid industrial action.
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick also said talks would go on.
"We have been continuing to negotiate in good faith and have made progress towards reaching an agreement," he said in a statement.
"We strongly encourage the union to work collaboratively with us to reach a fair and reasonable agreement."
- with Australian Associated Press
