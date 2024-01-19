Stock & Land
Home/News

Calls for more regular V/Line services across Victoria as patronage increases

PP
By Philippe Perez
January 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
V/Line services have had increased patronage from regional passengers since fare caps were introduced earlier last year, but there are calls for more services to meet the demand. Picture supplied
V/Line services have had increased patronage from regional passengers since fare caps were introduced earlier last year, but there are calls for more services to meet the demand. Picture supplied

Regional public transport commuters in places further away from Melbourne are finding the greatest benefit in reduced, but strike action and overcrowding remain a concern for those who want to travel to Melbourne via V/Line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.