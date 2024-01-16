Victorian food and fibre exports rise to $19.6 billion as grains, meat lead the way

A new report has revealed Victoria is the largest food and fibre export state in Australia by value, accounting for 24 per cent of products exported across the globe.
The 2022-23 Food and Fibre Export Performance Report released on Wednesday showed Victoria increased its export value by 7 per cent in the last financial year to a record $19.6 billion.
Grains was Victoria's largest export in 2022-23, increasing by 26pc to reach $5.6 billion in value, while meat was the second largest sector at $4.5 billion.
Exports increased in the majority of key markets, led by China, Japan and the US, and inroads continued to be made in other strategic markets including Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia, the report revealed.
Economic Growth Minister Tim Pallas said the growing increase in products exported had put Victoria years ahead of its strategic goal schedule.
He visited Remedy Drinks in Dandenong South on Wednesday to release the report.
"Every contract signed by a Victorian business to sell their goods overseas helps to grow jobs at home, and that's why we back our exporters so strongly," he said.
Remedy Drinks led by example last financial year, with the kombucha brand contributing to a 1pc increase in Victorian beverage exports.
Remedy grew its exports by 40pc in 2022-23, increasing its workforce by 30 people.
The company created in a Melbourne kitchen in 2012 now exports to more than 20 countries.
Food and fibre sales represent more than one-third of Victoria's overall exports, which help to support 330,000 jobs across the state.
