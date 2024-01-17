Stock & Land
More heavy rainfall and flash flooding forecast for north-east Victoria

By Philippe Perez
Updated January 17 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 12:00pm
A major front expected is expected to bring rainfalls of over 100mm and flash flooding in parts of north-east Victoria on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Bureau of Meterology.
The north-east of Victoria is once again bracing for rainfall of more than 100 millimetres on Wednesday with the Bureau of Meterology issuing a severe weather warning for the region

