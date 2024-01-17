More heavy rainfall and flash flooding forecast for north-east Victoria

The north-east of Victoria is once again bracing for rainfall of more than 100 millimetres on Wednesday with the Bureau of Meterology issuing a severe weather warning for the region
Wodonga, Corryong, Bright, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller, and the surrounding areas throughout may be affected.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 80 mm are likely, with 24-hourly totals of 80 to 120 mm possible in the region.
Those in the south-east and central areas of the state were given a spectacular light show on Tuesday night, with thunderstorms roiling through the Warrnambool and surrounds, with rainfall totals up to 9am on Tuesday reaching 27mm in Mortlake.
The highest rainfall in the state recorded up to 9am on Tuesday was 77mm at a remote station on the Nhill-Murrayvole Road in the Big Desert in the Mallee.
Flower grower Carmel Batten, Panmure said while she couldn't confirm how many millimetres she received there was "plenty" of water around, and luckily did not have any damage on her property.
"[There were] two terrible storms [and] plenty of rain here," she said.
"The amount of lightning was unreal [and I] was sure the power would go off but it didn't."
"A very humid air mass drawn from the tropics will move over Victoria during Wednesday," the bureau said in their advice message for the north east.
"This air mass will lift ahead of an approaching cold front, resulting in areas of rain with embedded heavy shower and thunderstorm activity.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for parts of the north east and far northern parts of Gippsland from late Wednesday morning."
A warning for severe thunderstorms in northern Tasmania is also currently in place for Wednesday.
Victoria has experienced high rainfall since Christmas, with at least three front dumping rain totals of over 100mm, with Rochester and Seymour receiving warnings to evacuate earlier this month due to rising river levels.
The bureau's long-range forecast has predicted a drier than average February up until April for northern and western parts of Australia, while most southern regions will receive average rainfall.
Above-average rainfall is still expected over the next fortnight however.
