Rain rallies sheep saleyard interest of restockers, feedlots and processors

January 18 2024 - 11:00am
Logan Hutchins, 8, with his cousin and uncle Hudson, 2, and Joel Banks, Mount Mercer, at Ballarat's first-cross ewe sale earlier this month. Picture by Philippe Perez
Recent wet weather has served as a catalyst for processors, restockers and feedlots in the past week, leading to a significant surge in competition and prices within the Australian lamb market.

