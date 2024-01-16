Stock & Land
Estate sale success for Williams family's Sandhill Lake cropping farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 17 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

The Williams family's Sandhill Lake cropping farm west of Kerang has sold.

