Northern Victoria's fruit harvests damaged by floods: Inputs prove costly

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 2:01pm
VFF horticulture president and Swan Hill grower Nathan Free says it's important to remember the challenges farmers are facing after two consecutive seasons of floods. Picture supplied
Stone fruit growers across Swan Hill are facing back-to-back harvest losses after heavy rain and storms have caused widespread damage to yields.

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

