Northern Victoria's fruit harvests damaged by floods: Inputs prove costly

Stone fruit growers across Swan Hill are facing back-to-back harvest losses after heavy rain and storms have caused widespread damage to yields.
Stone fruits including peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots may rise in price at supermarkets after continual rain and severe weather has damaged crops across northern Victoria.
Victorian Farmers Federation horticulture president and grower Nathan Free, Swan Hill, said it was important to remember the physical, financial and emotional challenges farmers were facing after two consecutive seasons of floods.
He said he had lost two blocks' worth of stone fruit after receiving heavy rain over the Christmas period, with nectarines being the most affected.
"The humidity has really pushed our practices to the limits at the moment, ensuring our crops are ready and able for market," he said.
"Our story isn't that dire because it dries out and gets wet again, and dries out and gets wet again.
"There are farmers dealing with severe weather, getting four inches in ten hours, and it really affects the viability of their crops."
Mr Free said at this point in the season, the biggest issue farmers were facing was added input costs, including fertiliser, power, fuel and labour.
"Not that it was any different in 2022, but these costs have already been acquired by the farmer, they've thinned and pruned the blocks and they may not get a yield off it," he said.
He said it was the "compounding effect" with Goulburn Valley growers who were hit two years in a row.
"No matter what you do, if you've only got one block of nectarines or 100 blocks, you're already prescribed to your customer, you've organised the sales or flight path or domestic travel for that product," Mr Free said.
"Now saying that product isn't available, they're talking to the accountant on the other side saying 'we've burnt this money, what can we do to keep this business viable?'."
