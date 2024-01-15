Perfectly timed rain encourages confidence in buying at Chrome

Regular and new buyers took the opportunity of a small bounce in the sheep market at Chrome's Summer Ram Sale at Yulecart on Monday.
But it was an undisclosed AuctionPlus bidder who outbid those present at the on-property sale, buying the top priced ram for $1900, which was the Chromedale ram Lot 85 41568W.
That ram was a July-drop ram which recorded a birthweight of 0.3, a post-w2eaning weight of 12.0, a fat depth of 0.7 and an eye muscle depth of 3.2.
It also recorded one of the highest lambing ease direct rates of 1.7, which defines the genes a ram's progeny will have for easy birthing.
Overall, the sale sold rams across Chromedale, Perendale, Coopworth, Icon Southies, Icon 25s, and Poll Dorset breeds.
Those watching the sale online also showed strong interest, buying up 42 lots.
Kerr & Co auctioneer Zak Van Wegen said the high clearance rate showed confidence among sheep breeders in Victoria's west.
"It was fantastic to see a 92 per cent clearance rate," he said.
"I probably thought the maternal job would have been a little tough in places, but a lot of strong support locally and off AuctionsPlus, which made the job quite satisfactory across the board."
Most lots were in demand, with each sale run of breed individually achieving about 94pc clearance rate, with the exception of the Coopworths, which passed in 13 lots of rams out of 18 offered (28pc).
Stuart Shand, Naracoorte, was very competitive early in the sale, buying seven Chromedales and paying $1800 for Lot 38 8553TW.
Chrome stud principal Matthew Tonissen said he had been fortunate to get rain at the right time.
"A couple of months ago, as an industry, we were battening down the hatches for the long haul, both price wise and seasonally," he said.
"Certainly in western Victoria, the rain has slowed the flow of lambs onto the market, which has created a bit more competition and prices have lifted."
He said seasonally, he had an extremely wet June, "which put him back for feed".
"It did dry up through July and August, with September and October being reasonably dry as well, and at that time we were running out of feed," Mr Tonissen said.
"What it really highlighted that good species, good management of your stock and good fertiliser history combine itself to give us a good amount of feed going into spring, which actually suited the growth rates of lambs as well.
"We have been selling lambs about 5-8 kilograms heavier than what they'd normally be at around this time as well."
Mr Tonissen said he was also looking forward to a new venture into shedding composite sheep,
"Long term we would like those sheep to be a Chromedale sheep that doesn't need shearing," he said.
"We're going to be really conscious of carcase and doing ability in that flock, and not producing lines of little store lines that people won't be able to finish."
"It definitely is a new challenge for us down the track."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.