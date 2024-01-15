Stock & Land
Home/News

The Binnies have sold their stud sheep, now for the farm and then retirement

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 15 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wallace and Sue Binnie are farewelling their well-known Poll Dorset stud and farm at Bungeet West near Benalla.
Wallace and Sue Binnie are farewelling their well-known Poll Dorset stud and farm at Bungeet West near Benalla.

Agents have a suggested selling price for the Binnie's well-known Poll Dorset sheep stud near Benalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.