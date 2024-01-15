The Binnies have sold their stud sheep, now for the farm and then retirement

Agents have a suggested selling price for the Binnie's well-known Poll Dorset sheep stud near Benalla.
Wallace and Sue Binnie held their stud dispersal as their final on-property sale and have now readied their Bungeet West farm for sale.
Elders Real Estate agents say between $6000-$7000 per acre is the expected selling price for Coledale's 376 hectares (930 acres).
This would price the well established property in a range of $5.6 million-$6.5 million.
The Binnie's beloved Coledale is about 30km north of Benalla and 40km west of Wangaratta.
The Binnies started their stud at Violet Town in 1969 and relocated to Bungeet West in 1974.
Wallace Binnie says it would be a hard adjustment for Sue and himself to retire from the property where they had invested half a century of their lives.
"We have reached the age where family advised us to retire, and we will probably reside in future in a large town around us," he said.
"My hope is our property will be bought by another long term farming family who will get as much pleasure from it as we have, or even a currently active stud sheep breeder with a plan to expand or to capitalise on what we have created.
"Our three children and their families have all moved on to personal and professional careers."
The Binnie's held their final on property auction sale of rams and ewes in September to disperse and end their 50-year involvement and success with the Poll Dorset sheep breed.
Their annual sales have typically been of the order 180 stud rams and about 450 quality ewes establishing a strong record in the sheep industry.
Now it is their substantial mixed farming property at the junction on Anderson Road and Cameron Lane at Bungeet West on the market.
Their property is held on six titles of a highly productive and well presented mixed farming country.
For many years about 121ha (300 acres) has been leased to a multi- generational local farming family to crop.
In addition to their stud and commercial sheep flock, the Binnie's have also run cattle on a market opportunity basis.
Fencing is said to be "excellent" to subdivide the property into 24 paddocks.
Pasture not under crop has received an annual application of 125kg of super/ha.
Water supplies are secure with a number of dams and troughs to paddocks.
The three-bedroom family homestead was built around 1950 and has been extended and maintained to a high standard.
It has an adjoining self-contained one-bedroom bungalow.
Close to the home is a 30 megalitre spring fed dam for domestic and garden needs with a two megalitre stock and extraction licence from the Thoona district water scheme.
There is a modern three-stand shearing shed with under cover yards.
Other improvements include the stud sales shed, workshop, sundry shedding and a silo complex with 250 tonne grain capacity.
Elders Real Estate Wangaratta's selling agent Dave Colvin said the property was a tribute to the vendors as a long term and successful farming enterprise in a reliable and tightly held district.
"The Binnie's are presenting their lifetime of farming in great condition with every facility that is right up to date and in outstanding condition," he said.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing on March 1.
For more information contact Dave Colvin on 0407 500239.
