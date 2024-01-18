Victorian farmer wakes to find relaxed koala perched on verandah of farm house

A South Gippsland farmer has woken to find koala resting on her verandah with views to Bass Strait.
Claire Harris, Harris Farms, Buffalo North, snapped the photo early one morning last week, acknowledging her "interesting breakfast guest".
"We see them often enough on the road, just not on the verandah," she said.
Meanwhile a 16-year-old shearer in south-west Victoria was recognised last week after notching up a century of shorn sheep in one day.
Jacob Sanderson, Myamyn, said "sweating it out" on school holidays was a dream way to spend the summer school holidays.
"His determination was rewarded last week when he shore his first 100," his mum, Alysia Sanderson, said.
"He is studying VCE at Heywood & District Secondary College doing a certificate III school-based apprenticeship in ag and is grateful to his employers, Team Morgan Shearing, for encouraging him."
