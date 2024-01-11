Stock & Land
Home/News

Companies charged over 70-year-old farm worker's death

By William Ton
January 11 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges against Cutri Fruit and labour hire company AH Vision will be heard in court on January 24. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Charges against Cutri Fruit and labour hire company AH Vision will be heard in court on January 24. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

A fruit grower and a labour hire company have been charged over the death of a 70-year-old worker who fell off a moving trailer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.