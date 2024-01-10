Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Herefords shine, but Limousin also a hot ticket at Hamilton's third weaner sale

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Limousin cattle were the star of the day at the third feature weaner sale at Hamilton this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.