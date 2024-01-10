Herefords shine, but Limousin also a hot ticket at Hamilton's third weaner sale

Limousin cattle were the star of the day at the third feature weaner sale at Hamilton this week.
Agents yarded 2261 cattle at the Hamilton Hereford steers and mixed sex Euro weaner sale, where lines were of exceptional quality and demand was red hot.
The Neeson family who trade under the Innisfail and Glanleam name did exceptionally well in that run, with Innisfail selling one pen of 21 Limousin steers, 413kg, for 344 cents a kilogram or $1417 a head, while a lighter pen of 24 Limousin steers, 307kg, sold for 380c/kg or $1166.
Glanleam sold 11 Limousin steers, 390kg, for 346c/kg or $1349.
Hereford steers weighing over 350kg reached a top of 338c/kg or $1183, which went to a pen of 50 Hereford steers from Beerik Partnership.
Any lighter Hereford cattle that had EU accreditation was well sought after and consistent selling up to 350c/kg, which was also the top for well-bred Charolais, while lighter breeds settled between 320-340c/kg .
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Dylan Praolini said much of the Euro cattle was a certain highlight of the sale.
"The Euro cattle today were well represented here today and sold to strong demand," he said.
A run of lighter heifer cattle on offer was also very active with support, with the Neesons once again rnering intense bidding competition, with one lot of 27 Limousin heifers, 304kg, sold for 424c/kg or $1288.
"There's a lot of demand from Gippsland on those Euro cattle but we also did see those from the Geelong through to Mortlake to buy up some heifers which were very active in bidding," he said.
"Whereas all the steers saw a lot of Gippsland support for them along with many feedlotter guys."
Mr Praolini said the Hereford portion of the sale had a lot of interest from NSW buyers.
"Along with those Shorthorns and and those feedlots buying those heavier weights are seeing things be probably on par, really with black cattle." he said.
Leon Wheeler, Wallacedale, was presented with the best presented Hereford pen of the day, which contained 33 steers, 407kg, which sold for 318c/kg or $1294.
He said much of his work throughout the year "boiled down to days like today."
"You just have to get your genetics down pat, plus feed them well," he said.
"[I'm a] a big believer in milk through my farming, and having the ability to milk well too is paramount."
He said an unusually dry September kept him on his toes, as he expected that to be his wettest month, but the wet weather in the months both prior and after spring certainly made up for it.
"These cattle were weaned in the middle of November, and the first three weeks all they did was live on hay because I didn't have that much grass on."
Rowan sold 19 Hereford steers, 360kg, for 318c/kg or $1144.
Orana sold 20 Hereford steers, 370kg, for 318c/kg or $1176.
RS Rundell & Sons sold 29 Hereford steers, 352kg, for 322c/kg or $1168.
Beerik Partnership sold 50 Hereford steers, 360kg, for 331c/kg or $1191.
Wootongvale sold 47 Hereford steers, 324kg, for 320c/kg or $1196.
Alva Downs sold 40 Simmental/Hereford-cross steers, 392kg, for 330c/kg or $1293.
The Highlands sold 17 Simmental steers, 405kg for 328c/kg or $1256.
Carney Dell sold 18 Charolais steers, 377kg, for 350c/kg or $1319.
J & E Knowles sold 24 Red Angus cattle, 328kg, for 282c/kg or $1034.
