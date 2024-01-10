Power company buys Kerang farm to host key terminal station

The builders of a proposed high voltage power line across the west of Victoria have bought a farm near Kerang.
Transmission Company Victoria which is charged with building the controversial controversial VNI West project announced the buy today (Wednesday).
The 360 hectare (890 acre) farm is located at Tragowel, about 12km north of Kerang.
Tragowel is about 30km as the crow flies from the Murray River.
It is much more land than originally proposed - the power company had earlier suggested only 20ha-80ha of land was needed for the terminal station.
TCV says it has signed an unconditional contract of sale for the property. The selling price was not disclosed.
The farm is proposed to host a new electricity terminal station as part of the transmission line project.
A terminal station is needed to convert electricity from high voltages to lower voltages through powerlines which.
VNI West is a project to build a new transmission line between Victoria and New South Wales linking new renewable energy projects..
TCV has been negotiating with often hostile landowners to help pin down the final route for the controversial transmission line from near Ararat to cross into NSW near Kerang.
The power company said building on the site cannot start until environmental and planning approvals are obtained, and would not begin before 2026.
"The land purchase does not pre-empt the location of the final easement for the transmission line," TCV said.
"TCV is committed to minimising the impacts of the proposed terminal station and will work closely with near neighbours and the local community through the planning and approvals process."
The company said it had "made it a priority" to notify neighbours and local landholders of the land purchase.
It will hold yet more information sessions in the area on this latest move.
"This type of infrastructure is common across Victoria, with 61 terminal stations currently in operation, including several of a similar size, such as a terminal located in Moorabool."
The company said the proposed Tragowel terminal station was yet to be designed but the initial footprint is likely to be less than 20 per cent of the available land, with dimensions around 300m x 800m.
TCV said if the environmental and planning investigation found the property was "deemed to be an unsuitable location for the terminal station", it could be sold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.