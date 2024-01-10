Stock & Land
Home/News

Power company buys Kerang farm to host key terminal station

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 10 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Power line planners have bought a farm near Kerang to host the terminal station for VNI West. Picture from Transmission Company Victoria.
Power line planners have bought a farm near Kerang to host the terminal station for VNI West. Picture from Transmission Company Victoria.

The builders of a proposed high voltage power line across the west of Victoria have bought a farm near Kerang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.